Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shin Bet official suspected of leaking classified documents released to house arrest - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 16, 2025 16:07

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official suspected of leaking classified documents to unauthorized officials will be released to house arrest, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. 

The Justice Ministry's Police Investigation Department (PID) requested the release of the Shin Bet official, but withdrew the request during a detention extension hearing at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court, Ynet reported. 

The PID stated that "an error was made" and requested the release without supervision, Ynet noted. 

