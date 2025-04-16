Gov't seeks to cancel interim order preventing it from firing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government submitted a statement to the High Court on Wednesday announcing that they are seeking to cancel the interim order prohibiting the government from dismissing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Israeli media reported.

The order, which was issued a week ago at the end of the hearing on the petitions in the High Court, stated that the government can continue to interview other candidates for the position but is prohibited from firing Bar.

The government’s position was submitted as an appendix to the position presented by attorney Yehuda Puah, who represents Boaz Miran, the brother of kidnapped soldier Omri Miran, who is held in Gaza and a member of the Tikva Forum.

The government’s position states, "A period of immunity for the head of the service, during which the clear directive of the legislator, which subjects him to the government’s will, is suspended, severely harms the realization of the goals of the Shin Bet."

Regarding the leak case, the government’s position states, "In the days following the hearing, the Shin Bet's policy of arresting Israeli citizens without evidence and with clear bias, involving the head of the service’s office, was exposed. This exposure led to the suspension of the head of the Shin Bet's Jewish Division. The High Court of Justice convenes in Jerusalem on April 8, 2025 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Discussions regarding the extension of detention for another service member reveal concerns about actions being taken in conflict of interest, with selective enforcement using draconian measures at the disposal of Shin Bet, for personal and blatantly non-governmental purposes."

The petitioner’s response regarding the government's demand to allow the dismissal of the Shin Bet chief stated, "The Movement for Quality Government, the main petitioner in the case, takes very seriously the government's attempt to apply undue pressure on the Supreme Court through an exceptional appeal to change the decision regarding the head of the Shin Bet."

'Dangerous pattern of disrespect for law enforcement'

They added, "The government continues a dangerous pattern of disrespect for law enforcement institutions in the country, while vilifying the head of the Shin Bet and making unfounded accusations."

"It is important to remember that behind the government's and the prime minister’s futile attacks on the head of the Shin Bet lies the 'Qatargate' scandal, in which the Shin Bet exposed that the prime minister's advisers were receiving money from Qatar—a country that funds Hamas," the petitioners wrote.

"The prime minister must cease his improper conduct, respect the court's decision, and wait for the completion of the legal process as required in a democracy. The basic and self-evident principle is that the investigated party cannot dismiss the investigator."

To conclude, they wrote, "The Movement for Quality Government will continue to protect the professional independence of law enforcement and security systems from any attempt to subordinate them to political considerations and will stand firm against the unprecedented attack on the gatekeepers of the State of Israel."