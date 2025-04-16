Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas 'reviewing' Israeli hostage and ceasefire deal - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 16, 2025 22:50

The Israeli ceasefire and hostage deal proposal was received by Hamas on Wednesday, Israeli media reported, citing sources in the terror organization.

"We are reviewing the Israeli proposal from the mediators and are expected to submit our response in the coming hours," the source reportedly said.  

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment on hostage negotiations earlier on Wednesday with the negotiation team and security officials, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced in a statement. 

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
US strikes Houthi targets in Sana'a - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
04/16/2025 10:35 PM
Tikva Forum hostage families meet with Ron Dermer, discuss hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:58 PM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Capt. Alon Sacgiu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:44 PM
Paris main court building evacuated after bomb alert, police source
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 08:05 PM
Netanyahu meets with families of hostages in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:04 PM
Lebanese army arrests Palestinian, Lebanese terrorist over rocket launch
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/16/2025 07:43 PM
Ronen Bar to participate in call with Netanyahu over hostage talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/16/2025 06:44 PM
Gazans protest in Beit Lahiya, call for end of Hamas rule in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 06:04 PM
Iraq summons Lebanon's envoy over Lebanese president's remark
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 05:45 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist in Hanine, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 05:23 PM
US adds shipping companies, oil tankers to Iran-related sanctions
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 05:17 PM
Second round of Iran-US nuclear talks to be held in Rome on Saturday
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 04:19 PM
US envoy Witkoff, Rubio will visit France soon, discuss Middle East
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 02:31 PM
Russia claims its forces are in control of village in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 01:54 PM
Global economic growth could slow to 2.3% due to trade tensions, says UN
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 01:46 PM