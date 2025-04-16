Hamas 'reviewing' Israeli hostage and ceasefire deal - report

The Israeli ceasefire and hostage deal proposal was received by Hamas on Wednesday, Israeli media reported, citing sources in the terror organization.

"We are reviewing the Israeli proposal from the mediators and are expected to submit our response in the coming hours," the source reportedly said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment on hostage negotiations earlier on Wednesday with the negotiation team and security officials, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced in a statement.

This is a developing story.