High Court rejects gov't request to cancel interim order on Shin Bet chief's dismissal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The High Court of Justice rejected the request submitted by the government to cancel the interim order that prevents the dismissal of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar, Israeli media reported on Thursday. 

IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas command center in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 03:26 PM
Vladimir Putin to meet Iranian foreign minister on Thursday, TASS says
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 03:07 PM
Hamas addresses consultations on Israeli proposal
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/17/2025 12:16 PM
Saudi defense minister arrives in Tehran ahead of Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 11:35 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 09:30 AM
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 07:59 AM
One killed in US airstrikes in Yemen - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/17/2025 04:45 AM
Hamas still discussing Israeli proposal for hostage deal
By LIRAN AHARONI
04/17/2025 03:44 AM
US IRS planning to rescind Harvard's tax-exempt status amid Trump feud
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 02:18 AM
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on an alien planet
By REUTERS
04/17/2025 02:04 AM
Commander of US Air Force posts video of strategic bombers, missiles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2025 01:39 AM
Zoom down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
04/16/2025 11:26 PM
US strikes Houthi targets in Sana'a - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
04/16/2025 10:35 PM
Tikva Forum hostage families meet with Ron Dermer, discuss hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:58 PM
IDF destroys home of terrorist who killed Capt. Alon Sacgiu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2025 08:44 PM