The High Court of Justice rejected the request submitted by the government to cancel the interim order that prevents the dismissal of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar, Israeli media reported on Thursday.
High Court rejects gov't request to cancel interim order on Shin Bet chief's dismissal
