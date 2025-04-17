Hamas rejects Israel's proposal to release 10 hostages in exchange for 45-day ceasefire

Hamas rejected Israel's proposal to release 10 hostages for 45 days of ceasefire on Thursday night.

"We will not accept partial deals that serve [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's political agenda," Hamas negotiating team head Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement, which the terror group claimed is based on the continuation of the war.

Al-Hayya said Hamas is ready to immediately negotiate a deal to swap all the hostages with an agreed number of Palestinians who are imprisoned in Israel.

Khalil al-Hayya attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria October 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

Israeli hostages can be released if the Israeli government agrees to end the war, fully withdraw from Gaza, and allow for the reconstruction of Gaza to start, al Hayya said.

On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu held a situational assessment on hostage negotiations with the negotiation team and security officials.

Israeli proposal to Hamas

Netanyahu "issued directives for the continuation of the steps to advance the release of our hostages," the statement continued.

Earlier this week, Hamas agreed to release nine hostages held in Gaza captivity, showing a shift in positions, as the terror group previously stated it would only release a single hostage.

Egypt received an Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a start for negotiations for a permanent ceasefire, state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV cited sources as saying on Monday.