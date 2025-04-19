Hamas armed wing says fate of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander unknown

Hamas's armed wing said on Saturday the fate of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was unknown after the group found the guard who was holding the hostage killed.

This was after Hamas said on Tuesday it had lost contact with a group of terrorists holding Alexander in Gaza.

The same day that Hamas claimed to lose contact with the terrorist holding Alexander, the terror group reportedly rejected the Israeli proposal for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza, according to the BBC.

Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida claimed that contact was lost with them following a direct strike at their location.

Releasing propaganda footage only days prior

Last week, Hamas released propaganda footage that showed a sign of life from Alexander. His family only approved the publication of the video the following day. The family of hostage Edan Alexander outside the home of Ron Dermer in Jerusalem on Sunder, April 13, 2025. (credit: YAIR PALTI)

In the video, Alexander blames the Israeli government and the American administration for “deserting” him in Gaza, saying, “I am collapsing physically and mentally."

Alexander is a New Jersey native and a 21-year-old soldier in the IDF.

"We are trying to protect all the hostages and preserve their lives ... but their lives are in danger because of the criminal bombings by the enemy's army," Obeida said, reiterating an accusation that the IDF is to blame for the killing of hostages in the enclave.

Israel has accused Hamas of killing hostages in its custody.

"The fate of the prisoner (hostage) and the rest of the captors remains unknown," he added.

There was no immediate comment by the IDF on Hamas's statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to give a statement later on Saturday.

The release of Alexander was at the center of earlier talks held between Hamas leaders and US hostage negotiator Adam Boehler last month.

President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House in March that gaining the release of Alexander, believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, was a "top priority."

Hamas so far released 38 hostages under a brief ceasefire that began on January 19.

Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza in March after ceasefire talks stalled, with both sides blaming one another for the failure to reach an agreement.

Israel says its offensive in Gaza aims to release the remaining 59 hostages, while Hamas insists it will free hostages only as part of a deal to end the war and has rejected demands to lay down its arms.