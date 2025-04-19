Jerusalem Post
Russia's Putin declares unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 19, 2025 17:12

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, ordering his forces to end hostilities at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

"The Russian side will cease all hostilities from April 19 at 6 p.m. to midnight on April 21," the Kremlin said. "We assume the Ukrainian side will follow our example."

The Kremlin also said that Russian forces are prepared to "repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by Ukraine."

"Ukraine's actions during the ceasefire will show their readiness for a peaceful settlement," Russian news agency Interfax quoted Putin as saying.

TASS then quoted the Russian leader claiming that Russia "has always been ready for negotiations and welcomes the desire of the United States, China, and other countries for a fair settlement on Ukraine.

Meeting with the military chief

Putin also met with the Russian Armed Force chief Valery Gerasimov at the Kremlin, according to Russian state media. The Russian leader told Gerasimov to be "ready to respond to Ukraine's aggressive actions, in case they take place during the ceasefire period," Interfax quoted him as saying.

Putin also stated that Ukraine violated the moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure more than 100 times, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

