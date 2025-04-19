Smotrich: Israel must have full occupation of Gaza, military government if needed

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip and a military government if "necessary," in a speech at a Mimouna ceremony in Netivot on Saturday night.

Smotrich also quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Saturday night statements in which Netanyahu said "the war will not end until we destroy Hamas in Gaza."

Smotrich added that the "clear meaning" of these words is that "we must change the way we wage this war — move toward a full occupation of the Gaza Strip, not fear a military administration if necessary, destroy Hamas, and ensure that no threat emerges from Gaza against the State of Israel."

תרבחו ותסעדו.ראש הממשלה, אמר הערב אמת פשוטה וחשובה לציבור הישראלי, אסור לסיים את המלחמה ללא הכרעה מוחלטת של חמאס וסילוקו מרצועת עזה. אדוני ראש הממשלה לאמירה שלך הערב שצריך את המלחמה הזו לסיים בניצחון יש משמעות והיא לשנות את שיטת המלחמה, ללכת לכיבוש מלא של רצועת עזה ולא לפחד… pic.twitter.com/JfFYEZfBzZ — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) April 19, 2025

"This is the path to securing our safety, and this is the path to bringing the hostages home quickly,” he added.