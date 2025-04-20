US reportedly strikes 50 Houthi targets in Yemen in overnight op.

The US reportedly struck some 50 Houthi targets during overnight operations in Yemen, Saudi state-owned news outlet Al-Arabiya reported Sunday.

According to the report, airstrikes were conducted against Houthi posts in the capital, Sana'a, Hodeidah, and Amran.

This comes amid widespread strikes carried out by the US military on the Iran-backed terror group.

On Saturday, it was reported that the US had conducted four strikes in the Al Sama area north of Sana'a. Smoke rises after Israeli strikes near Sana'a airport, in Yemen, December 26, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Striking the Ras Isa fuel port

On Friday, Houthi state-TV Al Masirah claimed US Air Force jets struck several areas in Sana'a. Earlier on Friday, the US targeted the Ras Isa fuel port in the north of the country, which served as one of the country's primary fuel ports. The Houthi-controlled Health Ministry reported that nearly 80 people had been killed in the strikes and 150 wounded.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had targeted the port to prevent the Houthis from benefiting economically and militarily from it.

Yuval Barnea contributed to this report.