Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced on Sunday that she has chosen Oren Smadja to be one of the torchbearers at the Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl.

Smadja, a former judoka and coach of the Israeli national judo team, is the winner of the country's second Olympic medal in its history.

Smadja's son, Omer, who was in Givati, was killed in Gaza during the ongoing war.

Emily Damari, a former Israeli hostage, will also be joining Oren to light a torch.