Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Smotrich: Destroying Hamas is more important than returning captives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Returning the hostages is not the most important goal of the war, but rather destroying Hamas is, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Army Radio Monday morning. 

"It [returning the hostages] is, of course, a very, very, very important goal," he continued, "but whoever wants to destroy Hamas and prevent the possibility of another October 7 needs to understand that there can be no situation in Gaza where Hamas remains present and intact in Gaza."

"Let's make a decision to end Gaza once and for all, let's build trust with the people, and prove that we are achieving the goal and destroying Hamas," he said.

"The excuses are over. There is no Biden, no Blinken, no Gallant, no chief of staff standing in the way of halting humanitarian aid - there are no excuses, and I say to the prime minister, there is no time for this talk. The alternative to surrendering is to take territory in the strip and destroy Hamas," Smotrich concluded.

Ben-Gvir's driver to be indicted for last year's traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2025 08:52 AM
China warns countries against striking trade deals with US
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 07:54 AM
Moscow court finds Google guilty of disclosing Russian war casualties
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 06:37 AM
Kyiv, half of Ukraine under air raid alerts hours after one-day Russia c
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 06:26 AM
South Korea finds 'Made in Korea' breaches intended to avoid US tariffs
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 04:42 AM
Houthis reportedly sanction 12 US arms companies for supplying Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2025 02:21 AM
Houthi media reports more US military strikes in Sanaa, 12 killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2025 01:03 AM
Trump says he hopes Ukraine, Russia will make a deal this week
By REUTERS
04/21/2025 12:19 AM
IDF rules out security incident after gunfire heard near Kadesh Barnea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 11:11 PM
IDF soldier hit by truck two weeks ago succumbs to wounds, military says
By WALLA!
04/20/2025 10:57 PM
Two dead in Oklahoma as severe weather hits US South and Midwest
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 09:47 PM
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 09:45 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 09:38 PM
Netanyahu accuses major news outlets of broadcasting Hamas content
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 09:04 PM
IDF kills senior Hezbollah engineer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 08:19 PM