Smotrich: Destroying Hamas is more important than returning captives

Returning the hostages is not the most important goal of the war, but rather destroying Hamas is, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Army Radio Monday morning.

"It [returning the hostages] is, of course, a very, very, very important goal," he continued, "but whoever wants to destroy Hamas and prevent the possibility of another October 7 needs to understand that there can be no situation in Gaza where Hamas remains present and intact in Gaza."

"Let's make a decision to end Gaza once and for all, let's build trust with the people, and prove that we are achieving the goal and destroying Hamas," he said.

"The excuses are over. There is no Biden, no Blinken, no Gallant, no chief of staff standing in the way of halting humanitarian aid - there are no excuses, and I say to the prime minister, there is no time for this talk. The alternative to surrendering is to take territory in the strip and destroy Hamas," Smotrich concluded.