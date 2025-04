The suspected terrorist infiltration reported in Alei Zahav in the West Bank on Monday was deemed a false alarm, Israeli media reported.

A vehicle reportedly broke through the gates at the entrance to Alei Zahav, and an emergency response unit was dispatched to the scene.

The incident may have involved a car theft, Ynet reported.

KAN News reported that the vehicle's tires were punctured by spikes, and the driver exited the vehicle, fleeing the scene on foot.