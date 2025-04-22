Court rules seven years, NIS 200,000 for Nachal Tzafit school directors

The directors of the pre-army Bnei Zion pre-military academy, Yuval Kahan and Aviv Berdichev, were handed seven years in prison and a fine of NIS 200,000 on Tuesday.

They were indicted on 10 counts of death by negligence and negligent sabotage.

Ten teens from the academy were killed in a flash flood in Nahal Tzafit in April 2018 after the decision was made to organize a trip, despite flash flood warnings.

“This trip was not necessary, it was warned about, and it was wrong to go on,” said the Beit Shemesh District Court in its decision on Tuesday.