School directors convicted for negligence in Nahal Tzafit disaster deaths

Nearly seven years following a deadly incident involving the Bnei Zion's pre-military program's trip to Nahal Tzafit gorge, in which 10 students were killed in a flood, multiple staff members have been convicted for negligence, Israeli media reported Sunday morning.

Bnei Zion's directors, Yuval Kahan and Aviv Berdichev were convicted on ten offenses of causing death by negligence, as well as two additional counts of injury by negligence.

These charges are in contrast with the original case, which accused the directors of reckless homicide, Israeli media reported.

On April 26, 2018, on the second day of a planned trip in nature, disaster struck when student travelers were caught in a deadly flood in the southern Dead Sea area. Students who were killed by a flood on a school trip in 2018. (credit: Walla)

The group entered a stream and continued on their route despite the start of rainfall. The group continued on their planned route but were hit by a flood when they reached the gorge about 30 minutes later.

Faulty preparation

The team organizing the outing had allegedly made special preparations ahead of time due to serious warnings for fear of floods in the area of ​​the trip.

Kahn and Berdichev, who were in charge, were reportedly made aware of imminent danger that came with warnings before and during the trip. The two had received repeated warnings, Israeli media reported, yet the two did not cancel the trip to this specific area.

The judge stated Sunday morning that the two took unnecessary risks leading to the disaster, knowing that they had repeatedly been warned of risks ahead. N12 reported that on the day of the disaster, Kahn even cut off contact with the group and had not been in contact about itinerary updates.

