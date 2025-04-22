Jerusalem Post
US-Iran nuclear talks progressing 'beyond expectations' - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Nuclear talks with the United States are progressing “beyond expectations,” Iranian sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Tuesday.

"Even the Iranian side has been surprised by the behavior of the US negotiator and the seriousness and urgency he has shown, as well as the fact that he has not yet put forward any impossible non-nuclear demands," the sources said, adding that US demands regarding the nuclear issue were “not high, which has provided a strong incentive for the negotiations to move forward quickly." 



