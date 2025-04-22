Jerusalem Post
Pentagon says leak probe may lead to US prosecutions

By REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Tuesday of possible prosecutions of former senior advisors who were fired during a probe into leaks of Pentagon information to the media, saying evidence would be handed over to the Department of Justice once the investigation is completed.

Dan Caldwell, who was one of Hegseth's top advisors, and two other senior officials were fired on Friday after being escorted out of the Pentagon. But they have denied any wrongdoing and said they have been told nothing about any alleged crimes.

Hegseth said there had been a number of leaks that triggered the investigation, including about military options to ensure U.S. access to the Panama Canal and Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon.

Iran, US to hold expert level talks on Saturday, not Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 07:20 PM
Iran authorities seize two vessels carrying 'smuggled fuel' in Gulf
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 07:11 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 06:02 PM
More than 20 people feared killed in militant attack in Indian Kashmir
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 05:49 PM
Trump to meet Qatari PM Al-Thani, source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/22/2025 04:48 PM
Russia's Putin discussed Iran's nuclear program with leader of Oman, TAS
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 04:42 PM
IDF arrests wanted individuals, uncovers weapons in West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 03:35 PM
US-Iran nuclear talks progressing 'beyond expectations'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 03:24 PM
Firefighters operating to contain two fires near Yavne
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 02:45 PM
Putin and Oman's Sultan to discuss OPEC+ and Syria, Interfax says
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 01:56 PM
India, Saudi Arabia exploring joint refinery, petrochemical projects
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 12:15 PM
Pope Francis's funeral to be held on Saturday
By REUTERS
04/22/2025 11:37 AM
Police seeks to extend Yonatan Urich's arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 11:21 AM
Police question students suspected of sharing photos of teacher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 10:32 AM
Security forces demolish home of Nir Zvi junction terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2025 09:53 AM