Pentagon says leak probe may lead to US prosecutions

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Tuesday of possible prosecutions of former senior advisors who were fired during a probe into leaks of Pentagon information to the media, saying evidence would be handed over to the Department of Justice once the investigation is completed.

Dan Caldwell, who was one of Hegseth's top advisors, and two other senior officials were fired on Friday after being escorted out of the Pentagon. But they have denied any wrongdoing and said they have been told nothing about any alleged crimes.

Hegseth said there had been a number of leaks that triggered the investigation, including about military options to ensure U.S. access to the Panama Canal and Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon.