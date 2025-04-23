Yale anti-Israel encampment reestablished to protest Ben-Gvir visit

Anti-Israel activists relaunched a protest encampment on the grounds of Yale University on Tuesday night, according to social media announcements by Yale Students for Justice in Palestine, in protest of a planned visit by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Students calling for the university’s cutting of financial ties with Israel erected tents in Beinecke Plaza on the anniversary of the first encampment.

“We are here for liberating our city,” one protest leader told the other activists, according to a video posted by SJP on Instagram.

Ben-Gvir visit

According to another protests leader, the new encampment has been established in response to a planned visit by Ben-Gvir.

Jewish students aren’t allowed to walk through Yale’s campus anymore! pic.twitter.com/ywa8Z7V6KU — Netanel Crispe (@NetanelCrispe) April 23, 2025

As Yale continues to invest in the Genocide of Palestinians and watches silently as the [President Donald] Trump Administration deports and cancels the visas of international students who speak up for Palestine, they are welcoming Ben-Gvir with open arms,” said a keffiyeh clad speaker with a megaphone.

Ben-Gvir is set to visit Yale as a guest of the Shabtai organisation on Wednesday night, according to JTA, as part of his first official tour in the United States of America.