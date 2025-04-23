Jerusalem Post
IMF appoints first mission chief to Syria in 14 years

By REUTERS

The International Monetary Fund has appointed Ron van Rooden as head of its mission to Syria, Syria's Finance Minister Mohammed Yosr Bernieh said in a written statement, making him the first country mission chief since war erupted there 14 years ago.

Bernieh said van Rooden's appointment came "following our request" and he shared a post on LinkedIn, showing himself shaking hands with van Rooden while attending the annual IMF-World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, D.C.

"This important appointment marks an important step and paves the way for constructive dialogue between the IMF and Syria, with the shared objective of advancing Syria's economic recovery and improving the well-being of the Syrian people," Bernieh wrote.

Security cabinet to convene at 6 p.m. Thursday
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/23/2025 02:32 PM
Israel's amb. to Vatican to represent Israel at Pope Francis funeral
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/23/2025 02:13 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 01:07 PM
Police arrest four for suspected gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 11:14 AM
Iran says new US energy sanctions contradict ongoing Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 10:47 AM
Netanyahu Case 1000 public hearing delayed
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/23/2025 10:25 AM
China-led lunar base to include nuclear power plant on moon's surface
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 10:10 AM
Yair Lapid issues message of condolences over Pope Francis's passing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 09:11 AM
Bag containing IED from Oct. 7 found near Netivot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 08:53 AM
Intel to announce plan to lay off 20% of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 07:48 AM
IDF NCO wounded by stray bullet during military curfew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 07:33 AM
China to launch Shenzhou-20 spaceflight on Thursday
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 05:34 AM
US proposes unofficial recognition of Russian areas in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 03:20 AM
Houthis claim US Air Force attacked Hodeidah, northwestern Yemen
By LIRAN HARONI
04/23/2025 01:37 AM
Tesla CEO Musk says will scale back government work starting in May
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 12:53 AM