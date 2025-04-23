Jerusalem Post
Security cabinet to convene at 6 p.m. Thursday

By AMICHAI STEIN

The security cabinet is set to convene at 6 p.m. on Thursday, following the Tuesday security cabinet debate and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's instructions to the IDF to issue a plan regarding the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. 

Israel's amb. to Vatican to represent Israel at Pope Francis funeral
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/23/2025 02:13 PM
IMF appoints first mission chief to Syria in 14 years
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 01:47 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 01:07 PM
Police arrest four for suspected gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 11:14 AM
Iran says new US energy sanctions contradict ongoing Iran-US talks
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 10:47 AM
Netanyahu Case 1000 public hearing delayed
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/23/2025 10:25 AM
China-led lunar base to include nuclear power plant on moon's surface
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 10:10 AM
Yair Lapid issues message of condolences over Pope Francis's passing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 09:11 AM
Bag containing IED from Oct. 7 found near Netivot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 08:53 AM
Intel to announce plan to lay off 20% of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 07:48 AM
IDF NCO wounded by stray bullet during military curfew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2025 07:33 AM
China to launch Shenzhou-20 spaceflight on Thursday
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 05:34 AM
US proposes unofficial recognition of Russian areas in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 03:20 AM
Houthis claim US Air Force attacked Hodeidah, northwestern Yemen
By LIRAN HARONI
04/23/2025 01:37 AM
Tesla CEO Musk says will scale back government work starting in May
By REUTERS
04/23/2025 12:53 AM