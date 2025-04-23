Security cabinet to convene at 6 p.m. Thursday

The security cabinet is set to convene at 6 p.m. on Thursday, following the Tuesday security cabinet debate and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's instructions to the IDF to issue a plan regarding the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
