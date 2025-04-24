Syria is willing to join the Abraham Accords, al-Sharaa says

Syria is willing to join the Abraham Accords under the correct conditions, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told US Representative Cory Mills in a meeting on Saturday.

In a Thursday Bloomberg article, the US Republican representative from Florida said he held talks with the former leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham regarding economic sanctions and peace between Damascus and Jerusalem.

He told Bloomberg that he would deliver a letter from al-Sharaa to US President Donald Trump, adding that he planned to brief him on his conversation when he returned to Washington.

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks during a Ministerial formation of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Damascus, Syria March 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

Mills talks with Sharaa

Mills reported that he sat down with the Syrian president for 90 minutes and laid out the Trump administration's demands in order for sanctions against Damascus to be lifted. Some of the demands included dismantling all chemical weapons left over from the Assad era as well as countering foreign terror groups within its borders.

Notably, Syria still demands the return of the Golan Heights, which Trump recognized as Israeli territory in 2019.

“I am cautiously optimistic and look to maintain open dialog,” Mills told Bloomberg regarding the talks.

“At one point, Germany and Japan were our enemies, but we have to move beyond this if we are to have stabilization," he added.

Damascus has notably said that