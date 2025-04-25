FBI director says arrested judge for obstructing immigration operation

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday said federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge on obstruction charges in a message Patel posted on X and later deleted.

In the post, which Reuters saw before it was deleted, Patel said there was evidence of the judge "obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week."

Spokespeople for the FBI and the US Marshals Service could not be immediately reached for comment.

The arrest comes after Emil Bove, now the Justice Department's Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, issued a memo in January calling on prosecutors to pursue criminal cases against local government officials who obstructed the federal government's immigration enforcement efforts.