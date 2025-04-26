Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US strikes target Sanaa, nearby districts in Houthi-controlled Yemen - reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 26, 2025 02:34

US airstrikes targeted Sanaa and other nearby districts in Houthi-occupied Yemen, according to Arab media overnight between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Five airstrikes were reported in the Nihm district in the Sana'a governorate, Hezbollah-affiliated media Al-Manar cited Yemeni reports as saying.

Additionally, a correspondent from Al-Mayadeen, also affiliated with the terrorist organization, reported that seven US airstrikes struck targets in the Medghal district in the Ma'rib governorate, northeast of Sanaa.

