Hamas agrees to five year ceasefire in exchange for all remaining hostages - report

Hamas has expressed its willingness to reach an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which includes a one-time release of all remaining hostages in exchange for a five-year ceasefire, an official in the organization told AFP on Saturday.

The source noted that "Hamas is ready for a one-time prisoner exchange in exchange for a five-year cessation of hostilities," as a delegation from the organization departed for Cairo for meetings with Egyptian officials.

A Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, is expected to present the organization's vision for ending the fighting to Egypt today. Taher al-Nono, another senior Hamas official, made it clear earlier that the organization's weapons are "not open to negotiation" in the talks.

Protesters call for a hostage deal at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on April 21, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The hostage crisis

59 hostages remain in captivity and negotiators have worked to reach an agreement which would see them returned and a ceasefire enacted in Gaza, where Hamas authorities have claimed that the war has resulted in a large civilian death toll.

The war was started when Hamas invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and murdered some 1200 people. During the terrorist attacks, the group abducted over 250 people.