Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

DeepMind UK staff plan to unionize and challenge deals with Israel links

By REUTERS

Google DeepMind staff in Britain plan to unionize to challenge the company's decision to sell its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to defense groups with ties to the Israeli government, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

About 300 London-based staff of Google DeepMind have been seeking to join the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in recent weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google, Google DeepMind, and the CWU did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Media reports suggest that Google is selling its cloud services and AI technology to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, which has caused disquiet among employees, according to the report.

Google has run into trouble previously regarding its connections to Israel when it dismissed 28 employees last year who protested against the tech giant's cloud contract with the Israeli government.

Hamas publishes Gaza Strip hostage video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 05:20 PM
Trump says Putin may face secondary sanctions over Ukraine attack
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 04:56 PM
Putin told Witkoff Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 04:48 PM
Turkey detains 47 members of Istanbul municipality in widening crackdown
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 02:27 PM
Poland says a Russian helicopter violated its airspace over Baltic Sea
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 11:32 AM
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky had 'very productive' talks
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 11:12 AM
Uganda declares end to latest Ebola outbreak - Health Ministry
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 10:15 AM
IAF intercepts drone from the East before it reaches Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 09:30 AM
Hamas negotiators to arrive in Cairo for hostage-ceasefire talks
By MAARIV
04/26/2025 08:14 AM
India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for second day, ties plummet
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 07:20 AM
IDF finds remains of Houthi missile while fighting Jerusalem fires
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 07:11 AM
Elon Musk's XAI Holdings in talks to raise $20 billion from investors, B
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 05:29 AM
20-year-old man murdered in Kiryat Bialik
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 03:42 AM
US strikes target Sanaa, nearby districts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2025 01:12 AM
Trump says most major points in Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed to
By REUTERS
04/26/2025 01:01 AM