Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu to High Court: Direct request to Bar on dismissal date is valid

By SARAH BEN-NUN
Updated: APRIL 27, 2025 15:25

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Sunday that he did not need to request from Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar directly to give a date of resignation, because Bar is not a party to the dismissal case.

His response came following a High Court of Justice decision that he should have asked this directly from Bar - and not from the court - and to also provide evidence that he had done so.

Last week, Netanyahu requested that the court set a date for Bar to leave his position. The judges denied the request on Thursday, saying that legally, Bar should have been asked to do so first. The government had until Monday to provide evidence that this protocol was followed, it said.

