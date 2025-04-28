Jerusalem Post
Eight additional measles cases detected in Israel, Health Ministry says

By WALLA!

Eight additional measles cases were detected in the Central region, Emek Hefer, and Modi'in Illit, the Health Ministry announced Monday. According to the epidemiological investigation, four of the patients were infected abroad or through contact with individuals who had returned from abroad.

The ministry recommends that the entire population ensure they are vaccinated: completing two doses starting from the age of one, spaced one month apart. Children up to the age of 6 should complete their vaccinations at maternal and child health clinics, children over the age of 7 should do so through school health services, and adults through their health maintenance organizations (HMOs). Individuals born before 1957 who were likely exposed to the virus during childhood do not need to be vaccinated.

