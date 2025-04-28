Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to step down on June 15

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar announced he will leave his position on June 15, he announced at the memorial event for fallen Shin Bet personnel at the Shin Bet headquarters on Monday.

"After 35 years of service, in order to allow for an orderly process of appointing a permanent successor and ensuring a professional handover, I will conclude my role on June 15, 2025," Bar said in his announcement, adding that he chose to announce the end of his term "on an evening that symbolizes remembrance, heroism, and sacrifice."

Bar stated that every public servant who "failed to provide a blanket of security" on October 7 needed to "bow our heads humbly before the murdered, the fallen, the wounded, the hostages, and their families, and act accordingly. All of us."

"My love for the homeland and loyalty to the state have been the foundation of every decision I have made throughout my professional life — and so it is this evening as well," he said.

Bar called to allow for protections to enable the next chief to better do their job

Bar stated that Israel must allow for institutional protections that would allow the next Shin Bet chiefs to properly fulfil their role, adding that the country "must draw a clear line distinguishing between trust and loyalty." Shin Bet director Ronen Bar seen at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, November 6, 2022 (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

He added that the current proceedings in the High Court of Justice weren't about him on a personal level, but rather about the "future independence of Shin Bet chiefs."

"Of course, I am prepared to participate in any process the court deems necessary in order to secure that future."

This is a developing story.