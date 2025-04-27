Israel's High Court of Justice issued an injunction on Sunday, instructing the government to explain why additional draft orders have not been issued for haredi conscripts that align with the military's current needs.
High Court issues order asking gov't to explain lack of draft orders issued to haredim
By REUTERS04/26/2025 04:56 PM
