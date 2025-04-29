Carney's Liberals win Canada election, will form minority government, CTV says

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals retained power in the country's election on Monday, but CTV News predicted they would fall short of the majority government he had wanted to help him negotiate tariffs with US President Donald Trump.

The Liberals needed to win 172 of the House of Commons' 343 electoral districts, known as seats, for a majority that would allow them to govern without support from a smaller party.

The Liberals were leading or elected in 156 districts, followed by the Conservatives with 145, according to CTV.

The westernmost province of British Columbia, where polls closed last, could decide whether Liberals fall short of a majority government.