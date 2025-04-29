PM Netanyahu's convoy hits motorcyclist

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's convoy was involved in a car accident outside his office in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

A vehicle in the convoy hit a motorcyclist while exiting the Remembrance Day ceremony. It is unclear if the prime minister was in the car at the time.

The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in mild condition, United Hatzalah announced.

The prime minister was not present at the time, Ynet reported, citing those close to Netanyahu. An accident involving two vehicles occurred on Jerusalem, April 29, 2025. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

This is a developing story.