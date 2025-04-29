PM Netanyahu's convoy hits motorcyclist

The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in mild condition, United Hatzalah announced.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 29, 2025 18:43
The prime minister's convoy was involved in a car accident, April 29, 2025. (photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
The prime minister's convoy was involved in a car accident, April 29, 2025.
(photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's convoy was involved in a car accident outside his office in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

A vehicle in the convoy hit a motorcyclist while exiting the Remembrance Day ceremony. It is unclear if the prime minister was in the car at the time.

The prime minister was not present at the time, Ynet reported, citing those close to Netanyahu.

An accident involving two vehicles occurred on Jerusalem, April 29, 2025. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
An accident involving two vehicles occurred on Jerusalem, April 29, 2025. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

This is a developing story.



