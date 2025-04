Discussions are underway on whether to cancel the torch-lighting at Israel's Independence Day ceremony due to forecasts of strong winds.

A final decision is expected in the afternoon, following consultations with the Meteorological Service.

As of now, preparations and rehearsals are continuing as planned.

Miri Regev's office announced that she will hold a situational assessment around 12:30 regarding the holding of the torch ceremony, at the end of which the minister will make a decision.