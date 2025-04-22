IDF soldier seriously wounded in Gaza to light torch on Independence Day ceremony

Elisha Medan, who was seriously wounded in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war, has been chosen as one of the torchbearers for the 77th Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl on Tuesday.

Medan lost both his legs in an explosion in northern Gaza, which killed four IDF reservists.

Medan's "rehabilitation process after his injury became an inspiring journey during which he conveyed a resounding message about unity in Israeli society and the shift in his perspectives after fighting alongside soldiers from all political spectrums," Transportation Minister Miri Regev said with regard to the decision.

Regev added, "The previous Memorial Day, he moved crowds in Israel when he spoke about his experiences in battle and reminded us all: 'The fallen soldiers left us a will to fulfill – we must be united, build bridges to be together. Only then will we win.'"

Also on Tuesday, opposition head and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said the members of his party who had received tickets for the ceremony would be handing them over to the Hostages Families Forum.

The ceremony will be held under the theme of "Bridges of Hope." It will include personalities such as released Gaza hostage Emily Damari, along with bereaved father Oren Smadja, Lieutenant Colonels Faiz Fares and Hagit Alon Al-Harar, Ben Shapiro, and Haim Taib.

Singers decline performing at ceremony

On Monday it was reported that singers Yardena Arazi and Boaz Sharabi had declined Regev's offer that they participate in the ceremony.

“I am a citizen of this country, but its daily realities seep into my veins. I feel pain and hope for better, united days when statehood will once again be a leading value in Israeli public life," Arazi said following her decline.

Sharabi's spokesperson said the singer would be unable to participate due to time constraints.

Mickey Levin contributed to this report.