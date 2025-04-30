Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar: 'We will do everything necessary to return the 59 hostages'

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar spoke at the Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday morning at Mount Herzl, where he said, "We will continue to fight alongside our partners in the security forces. We will do everything necessary to return the 59 hostages.

"This is an open wound," he continued. "We will continue to pursue the perpetrators and accomplices of the October 7 massacre, every last one of them.

"We will continue to be a symbol of statesmanship, integrity, and truth in Israeli society, which must move towards healing and reconciliation."

He also told attendees that "no attack, no alliance of adversaries can defeat a united Israel. But any adversary can defeat a divided Israel. Mutual responsibility is a critical component of our national security." Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar at Israel's Remembrance Day ceremony, 30 April 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Honoring the fallen

Honoring Israel's heroes, Bar said, "On this difficult day, we commemorate remembrance alongside heroism, courage, and a drive to engage. ‘Standing at the front line’ is not an action or a condition—it’s a character trait. The frontlines may change, but the character, the DNA, does not.

"Each and every one of the service's employees stands on the front lines day and night—in the field, in command centers, facing different challenges. The attempts to harm the State of Israel will not stop. The Shin Bet's role in defense is critical, and defense is carried out through offense. We will continue to fight alongside our partners in the security arms. We will continue to lead, to thwart, and to protect."

"160 names are written on our memorial wall. Many more have fallen in Israel's wars. Each person is an entire world. It is our duty not only to remember them, but to remember their path, to act in their spirit, and to be worthy of them."