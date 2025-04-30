Iranian port blast could be ‘planned attack', Panic at Tel Aviv Remembrance Day ceremony

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Western Wall during the Remembrance Day ceremony, April 29, 2025. (photo credit: Chen G. Schimmel/The Jerusalem Post)

Remembrance Day began Tuesday evening with a central ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, marked by a one-minute siren sounded across the country.

President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir attended the ceremony, during which a memorial candle was lit in honor of the fallen.