Iranian port blast could be ‘planned attack', Panic at Tel Aviv Remembrance Day ceremony
Israel marks Remembrance Day at Western Wall • Nearly half of Israelis back Iran strike without US support • Harvard antisemitism, Islamophobia task forces find widespread fear, bigotry
Israel marks Remembrance Day at Western Wall in Jerusalem
"Perhaps more than ever, the sound of this memorial siren is also a true alarm, commanding us to unite and to come together," President Isaac Herzog said.
Remembrance Day began Tuesday evening with a central ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, marked by a one-minute siren sounded across the country.
President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir attended the ceremony, during which a memorial candle was lit in honor of the fallen.Go to the full article >>
Panic at Tel Aviv Remembrance Day ceremony after security guards arrested
An additional arrest was made during the siren in Jerusalem.
Panic broke out at the Tel Aviv Remembrance Day ceremony after a conflict between police officers and venue security led to the arrest of three guards, Israeli Media reported Tuesday night.
בהלה בטקס הזיכרון בכיכר הבימה: משתתפי הטקס התפנו; על פי המשטרה, ככל הנראה אין חשד לפח"ע@Roi_Yanovsky @ittaishick pic.twitter.com/5pur4kiGEv— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 29, 2025
Israel Police responded to media inquiries, confirming that there were no security-related incidents and that no shots were fired.Go to the full article >>
Iranian port blast could be ‘planned attack, not an accident,’ IDF Gen. says - interview
Gen. Amir Avivi hinted at Israeli involvement in a recent chemical strike on Iranian rocket fuel.
In an interview with The Media Line, Gen. Amir Avivi hinted at Israeli involvement in a recent chemical
strike on Iranian rocket fuel, observing that “this attack was on fuel for ballistic rockets. So it makes sense
that this is a planned attack and not an accident.”
Looking ahead to renewed US–Iran negotiations, Avivi warned against trusting Tehran’s intentions. He
noted that Iranian state media “are laughing at the US. They think they’re having the upper hand,” and
pressed President Trump to choose “whether he’s going to be a Churchill or a Chamberlain,” insisting that
if Iran does not fully dismantle its nuclear sites, “there is one option, an attack on the nuclear sites.”
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.