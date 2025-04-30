In light of the weather changes and strong winds, the Defense Ministry has asked the public to avoid visiting cemeteries across the country for fear of Remembrance Day poles and structures falling.
Defense Ministry: 'Public should avoid visiting cemeteries across country'
