Government cancels all Independence Day events countrywide due to fires

Independence day events along with Hostage rally for tonight have been cancelled due to the extreme weather.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 30, 2025 16:50
Flyer of cancelled event in Hostage Square (photo credit: Hostages Families Forum)
The Government offically cancelled all Independence Day events across the entire country due to the growing wildfires and safety concerns.

The Hostages and Missing Families forum have cancelled tonight's rally that was scheduled for tonight in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. The cancellation was due to the current weather situation, along with the fires currently raging across Israel. A new date for the event will be announced soon. 

Independence Day performances and activities have been canceled across various cities in central Israel due to the fires, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Fire in the Neve Shalom Area (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Sarit Hadad and Pe'er Tasi's performance in Ashkelon has been postponed until Thursday.

The meteorological service put out reports as early as yesterday that this was a possibility. The Israel fire and rescue authority had requested many cancellations due to the fact that they would not be able to secure the location in case a fire were to break out.



