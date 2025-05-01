France prepared to provide fire-fighting support to Israel, Macron tweets in Hebrew

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is prepared to provide Israel with material assistance as the country battles massive fires that began on Wednesday morning.

In a post to his X/Twitter account in Hebrew and French, Macron announced "full solidarity with the Israeli people who are facing terrible fires."

סולידריות מלאה עם העם בישראל המתמודד עם שריפות קשות. מחשבותינו נתונות לפצועים ולכוחות ההצלה הנלחמים באומץ. צרפת מוכנה להעניק סיוע חומרי כבר בשעות הקרובות. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 30, 2025

"Our thoughts go to the wounded and the rescue workers who are battling courageously."

"France is ready to provide material assistance in the coming hours," Macron wrote.