US President Donald Trump is expected to propose over $160 billion worth of cuts in environmental, renewable energy, education, and foreign-aid programs in his fiscal 2026 budget blueprint, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.
Trump to propose slashing over $163 billion in non-defense programs in budget, WSJ reports
