Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump to propose slashing over $163 billion in non-defense programs in budget, WSJ reports

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 2, 2025 04:41

US President Donald Trump is expected to propose over $160 billion worth of cuts in environmental, renewable energy, education, and foreign-aid programs in his fiscal 2026 budget blueprint, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.

Iran should not be afraid of nuclear inspections, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:51 AM
US wants breakthrough on Ukraine talks soon, Rubio says
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 04:28 AM
China says US eager to negotiate on tariffs, Beijing's door is 'open'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 03:52 AM
Vance does not see Russia's war in Ukraine ending 'any time soon'
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:42 AM
US VP Vance says Indian response to Kashmir attack should avoid war
By REUTERS
05/02/2025 01:33 AM
Druze protesters march towards PM's Caesarea residence
By WALLA!
05/02/2025 12:30 AM
Rubio to be interim NatSec advisor, Walz to be UN ambassador
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 09:22 PM
Trump establishes religious liberty commission
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 08:41 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.83 strikes La Rioja Province, Argentina
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 07:16 PM
Main fires in Judean plains, Jerusalem hills under control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 07:03 PM
IDF thwarts weapon smuggling attempt from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2025 06:40 PM
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome have been postponed, Iranian FM says
By AMICHAI STEIN , REUTERS
05/01/2025 04:45 PM
Ukraine denies killing civilians in attack on Russian troops in Kherson
By REUTERS
05/01/2025 04:40 PM
IDF strikes kill three in Lebanon, seven in Gaza
By AMIR BOHBOT , LIRAN AHARONI
05/01/2025 01:25 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to hold meeting to discuss expanding Gaza op.
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/01/2025 12:57 PM