IDF announces Sgt. Niv Dayag killed in Golan Heights operational activity

Sergeant Niv Dayag, 19, was killed in a car accident during operational activity in the Golan Heights, the IDF announced on Friday morning.

Dayag served as a soldier in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.

He was from Ramat HaSharon in central Israel.

During the incident in which Dayag was killed, two additional soldiers in the 890th Battalion were lightly injured, along with a third soldier from the 474th Brigade. All three soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment, the IDF said. IDF soldiers but up a checkpoint on a road near the Syrian border, northern Golan Heights on October 7, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Reviewing the circumstances of the incident

The IDF added that the circumstances of the incident are currently under review.

According to the IDF's tally, Dayag's death raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7, 2023, to 850.

This is a developing story.