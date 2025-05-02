IDF intercepts Yemen missile triggering sirens in Galilee, Carmel areas

The IDF intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday afternoon that triggered sirens in the Galilee and Carmel areas of Israel's North, the military announced.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated that a woman had been injured while heading to a protected area as the sirens sounded.

No other reports of any individuals injured or wounded from the incident were reported, MDA added.

Following the sirens, Israel Police said that forces were prepared to conduct searches in the area to locate potential impact sites from the missile.

Earlier on Friday morning, Yemen fired a missile toward northern Israel as well, which the IDF intercepted. Areas in which sirens sounded following Yemen's missile launch on Friday morning May 2, 2025. (credit: IDF)

Missile fired from Yemen earlier on Friday hits kindergarten roof

Fragments of the intercepted missile penetrated the roof of a kindergarten in Mishmar Ha’emek, the Megiddo Regional Council reported.

There were no casualties as the kindergarten was empty at the time of impact.

Following the incident, the military instructed the public to follow the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command.

This is a developing story.