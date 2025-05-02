Abbas blames Hamas, 'categorically rejects' aid lootings in Gaza

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas blamed Hamas for aid lootings in the Gaza Strip, WAFA reported on Friday.

The Palestinian outlet quoted a PA presidential statement saying that "it held Hamas-affiliated gangs primarily responsible."

He also emphasized that all of the looting gangs were "known to the Palestinian public and will top the blacklist to be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with the law at the appropriate time."

Palestinians gather to receive aid, including food supplies provided by World Food Program (WFP) in Gaza. August 24, 2024. (credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Abbas calls on 'sons of dogs' to hand over hostages

This comes after Abbas called Hamas "sons of dogs" and told the terror group to "hand over the hostages" in a televised speech.

In the speech, he also stressed that "Hamas must end its control of the Gaza Strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority."

He then called on Hamas to turn itself into a political party and demilitarize, and urged the terror group to "talk to us instead of the Americans."

Abbas also called for an end to the Israel-Hamas War. He stated that the PA's war goals include "Returning the hostages; lifting the Israeli blockade of Gaza; stopping the displacement of our people in coordination with Arab countries; defending the 'Palestinian cause.'"