Russian woman arrested for two months for suicide bomb plans, terror group support

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A woman who intended to carry out a bombing in Russia's Dagestan region was arrested for two months, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Saturday. 

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the woman was a "supporter of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia," though it did not name which terrorist organization. 

In a video released by the FSB, the woman alleges that she intended to carry out the attack on May 9, when Russia commemorates the end of World War II.  She said that she was either to plant the device, or carry out a suicide bombing based on her instructions. 

Notably, it is unclear whether or not she is speaking under duress to the FSB agents.  

