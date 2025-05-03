Egypt sentences two Israelis to five years in jail for assaulting hotel workers

An Egyptian court has sentenced two Israeli citizens to five years in jail for assaulting hotel workers in the Red Sea town of Taba near the border with Israel last year, an Egyptian security source said on Saturday.

In August, three Arab Israeli tourists and two Egyptian hotel workers were injured when a fight broke out at a hotel after one of the tourists insulted one of the employees, security sources said at the time.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the fight occurred after the tourists ordered a large quantity of alcoholic beverages and refused to pay for them, claiming they had paid for an all-inclusive rate.

Fight breaks out

When the hotel demanded they pay, a fight broke out, and the Israelis attacked three of the hotel workers with wooden clubs and alcohol bottles. An illustrative image of a beach resort. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News television channel said at the time that one of the Egyptian workers had sustained serious injuries.

According to KAN, citing Egyptian media, the individuals admitted to being involved in the incident and were investigated by police.