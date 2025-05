Warren Buffett said on Saturday he will step down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year, and hand over the reins to Vice Chairman Greg Abel.

"I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive of the company at year end," Buffett, 94, said at Berkshire's annual meeting.

He said Abel hadn't been aware of his plans prior to the announcement, though Buffett had told his children.