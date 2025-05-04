Judge rules that Teachers' Union can strike until 10:00 a.m.

The teachers' strike in schools and kindergartens will take place until 10:00 a.m., Judge Osnat Robovitz of the Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court ruled on Sunday morning, Israeli media reported.

She issued an order stating that from 10:00 a.m. onward, there is no justification to continue the strike.

This follows earlier reports of the Teachers' Union rejecting the compromise proposal to shorten the planned strike from three hours to just one hour, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The state submitted on Saturday an injunction against the teachers' strike planned for Sunday, Israeli media reported, adding the court is set to hold a debate on the matter at 6:45 a.m.

The decision to strike came after the Finance Ministry decided to impose budget cuts on teachers' salaries due to war expenses, Israeli media reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ministers Gila Gamliel and Yoav Kisch are seen in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 25, 2025 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded Friday to the planned strike, saying that the Finance Ministry is not targeting teachers with a recent pay cut, but the situation has been manipulated by the media, which are inciting teachers with lies.

Smotrich denies that the Finance Ministry is targeting teachers with pay cuts

He claimed that the Finance Ministry offered the Teachers' Union many suggestions for implementing the reduced budget in a way that would not harm the income of teachers.

Israel's Education Ministry on Friday backed the planned teachers' strike that was announced on the same day and expected to take place on Sunday morning until 11:00 a.m.

The strike is expected to include kindergartens, elementary schools, and junior high schools around the country.

Following the announcement on Friday, the Education Ministry said it would not issue an injunction against the planned Sunday strike, noting its support of the teachers.

"The struggle of teachers and kindergarten teachers is completely justified," Education Minister Yoav Kisch was cited as saying by Israeli media.