Court lifts gag order on name of rabbi convicted of sexually assaulting his three daughters

By HODIA RAN
Updated: MAY 4, 2025 13:51

The Tel Aviv District Court lifted the gag order on the name of the rabbi who was convicted of sexually assaulting three of his daughters in July on Sunday.

Rabbi Eliyahu Godlevsky was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probation, and monetary compensation. The request to lift the gag order was submitted by the daughters, with the support of the Justice Ministry, which represented them.

"I am happy to finally be able to breathe again," one of the daughters said. "At last, the shame has shifted sides—and we no longer have to hide behind shame and guilt that do not belong to us."



