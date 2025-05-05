IDF announces Warrant Officer Dejen Daniel Sahalo killed in car accident in Gaza border area

Warrant Officer Dejen Daniel Sahalo was killed in a car accident during operational activity in the Gaza border area, the military announced on Monday.

Warrant Officer Sahalo, 41, from Rehovot, served in the 5067th Engineering Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps.

Soldiers killed since beginning of war

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Warrant Officer Sahalo raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 854.

IDF soldiers are seen operating in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Some 413 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.