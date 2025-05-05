Trump says he had a productive call with Turkey's Erdogan, visits planned

US President Donald Trump said he had a productive call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday about topics including the war in Ukraine and issues involving Syria and Gaza.

Trump said the Turkish leader will be coming to Washington.

"I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" Trump said in a social media post.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has said of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a man who personally and systematically dismantled a functioning democracy, ‘I happen to like him’ and ‘I have great relations’ with him. This was said hardly 30 days after Erdogan, threated by his main rival’s popularity, h (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)

In response, Erdogan expressed support for US negotiations with Iran and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the Turkish presidency.

Extending diplomatic invitations

Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey, and said Ankara would continue to take steps to advance cooperation with the United States in many areas, especially in the defense industry, according to the readout of the call shared by the presidency.