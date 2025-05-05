Trump says he had a productive call with Turkey's Erdogan, visits planned

US President Donald Trump said he had a productive call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday about topics including the war in Ukraine and issues involving Syria and Gaza.
Trump said the Turkish leader will be coming to Washington.
"I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" Trump said in a social media post.
In response, Erdogan expressed support for US negotiations with Iran and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the Turkish presidency.
Extending diplomatic invitations
Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey, and said Ankara would continue to take steps to advance cooperation with the United States in many areas, especially in the defense industry, according to the readout of the call shared by the presidency.