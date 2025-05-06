Jerusalem Post
Saudi Arabia, US to sign deal in mining, mineral resources, cabinet says

By REUTERS

Saudi Arabia is set to discuss and sign a deal with the US in the fields of mining and mineral resources, the Saudi cabinet said in a statement relayed by the country's state news agency on Tuesday.

Russia says Iran has legal right to develop nuclear program
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 05:04 PM
Seven Pakistan army soldiers killed in blast in Balochistan
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 04:40 PM
More than 200 Ukraine servicemen return in Russian prisoner swap
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 03:51 PM
Netanyahu arrives at IDF's Kirya headquarters
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/06/2025 03:14 PM
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks on May 11 - Iranian media
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 02:14 PM
Firefighters battle blaze in Moshav Shachar, near Kiryat Gat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 02:09 PM
Putin discusses progress of Iran-US talks with Iranian president
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:37 PM
Friedrich Merz fails to be elected chancellor by German parliament
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 11:08 AM
Ten Syrian Druze transferred to Israel for medical care
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 11:03 AM
Indictment filed against Jerusalem protester Eyal Yaffe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 10:44 AM
Netanyahu requests pause in trial at 3:30 p.m. for 'political discussion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 09:58 AM
EU to propose ban on Russian gas imports by end-2027, sources say
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 09:08 AM
Rocket sirens in Netiv Ha'asara in Gaza border area false identification
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 08:48 AM
Explosions heard in Sudanese city of Port Sudan, Reuters witness reports
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 05:17 AM
Iranian Foreign Minister spoke with Pakistani army chief amid regional
By MAARIV
05/06/2025 05:12 AM