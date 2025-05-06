Saudi Arabia is set to discuss and sign a deal with the US in the fields of mining and mineral resources, the Saudi cabinet said in a statement relayed by the country's state news agency on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia, US to sign deal in mining, mineral resources, cabinet says
