Putin, Netanyahu discuss World War II, bilateral ties in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the events of World War II on the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in a phone call on Tuesday.

Both leaders affirmed their determination to resist attempts to revise the results of the war and falsify history.

Netanyahu emphasized the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the victory over the Nazis, and the importance of the many Jewish commanders and fighters in the war.

Victory Day on May 9 is a national holiday in Russia.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral ties.